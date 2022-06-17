M: Grady Jansen, junior, Kirkwood

Ranked first in the area in ground balls per game (13.44) and third in faceoff percentage (76.1), earning second-team all-state honors. Jansen consumed 12 or more ground balls in every game but one and tallied eight goals and 15 assists for the Show Me Cup runner-up Pioneers.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
