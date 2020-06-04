M: Harry Wellford, MICDS
Graduation year: 2017

Before the Rams had Graham Bundy Jr., they had Harry Wellford, who graduated in 2017 as MICDS’ all-time career points leader after helping the Rams capture four consecutive state championships in a streak that now stands at six. The 2017 player of the year led the area that season with 108 total points (56 goals, 52 assists) after registering 46 goals and 31 assists for the Rams as a junior. Wellford even scored 34 goals during an injury-shortened sophomore year. MICDS had a total record of 35-6 over his final two seasons. Signed with the University of Virginia but transferred and played as a freshman earlier this year at Bucknell.

