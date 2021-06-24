 Skip to main content
M: Jeremiah Schumacher, senior, Eureka
Schumacher excelled both at midfield and attack, earning first-team all-state recognition. He led the Wildcats in goals (51) and assists (17) and scored multiple goals in every game except one while corralling 49 ground balls. A leader on and off the field, the senior captain rallied the lacrosse program to take part in a peaceful protest in Eureka last summer to support Black Lives Matter. He will continue his playing career at Queens University in Charlotte.

