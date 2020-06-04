M: Luke Wetzel, De Smet
Graduation year: 2019

After barely leading the Spartans in goals and points his junior year, Wetzel inherited his team’s prestigious No. 40 “Heart of the Team” jersey as a senior, and became a dominant force on the field. After a 34-goal, 17-assist junior campaign, Wetzel roared to a 119-point senior season with 66 goals and 53 assists while leading De Smet to a 16-5 record and a state runner-up finish. Wetzel recorded an 11-point game, eight goals and three assists against Eureka in the MSLA state semifinals. He ended his career at No. 2 on De Smet’s all-time points list.

