M: Nathan Benson, senior, Lindbergh

Scored 32 goals and added 16 assists, earning second-team all-state honors. Benson thrived in late-game situations and showed his versatility by scooping up 67 ground balls and winning 59 percent of his faceoffs, including the last 17 draws he took.

