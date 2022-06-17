M: PJ Behan, senior, MICDS

Scored 45 goals and dished out 29 assists, earning All-American and first-team all-state recognition. Behan tallied at least four points in 12 games, including seven-point performances against Lafayette and Vianney. Displayed electric speed and toughness through the midfield to help the Rams claim their eighth consecutive state title. He will play lacrosse at Brown University. Also a second-team All-Metro wide receiver in football.
