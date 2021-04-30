MICDS benefits from practice routines in comeback victory against De Smet

But De Smet proved it could withstand the opening onslaught and used its exceptional speed to create excellent scoring chances in the second quarter. Senior Harry Nardini blazed past his defender and scored on a bouncing shot that started a string of four unanswered goals for De Smet.

Senior Carter Edwards scored twice and sophomore Nicholas Glarner accepted a pass from junior Gavin Bomstad to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead at halftime.

Bomstad continued his excellent distribution of the ball in the third quarter, finding senior George Miles on a man advantage situation to give the Spartans a two-goal cushion before MICDS made its first major move of the second half. Mentzlaff, Behan and Gelven scored less than three minutes apart and the Rams reclaimed the lead.

“Sometimes we get too much our heads and try to do all this fancy stickwork, and we just had to get back to basic fundamentals,” Behan said.

But once again, Bomstad had the answer for De Smet.

First, he assisted Edwards on a goal to close out the third quarter. Then, from behind the net, he caught a wayward shot from senior George Miles and raced to the front to score. Finally, he assisted Christopher Anderson to give De Smet a 9-7 lead with 7 minutes 21 seconds remaining.