MICDS benefits from practice routines in comeback victory against De Smet

CREVE COEUR — A common drill at an MICDS boys lacrosse practice involves the simulation of tight, late-game situations when the team trails or is tied.
Over the past seven seasons, the Rams rarely had to put that knowledge to use.
But trailing De Smet midway through the fourth quarter, the Rams relied heavily on those lessons as senior Cam Curry scored the tying and game-winning goals to rally MICDS to a 10-9 victory over De Smet on Friday.
The Rams’ victory avenged an 8-7 loss to the Spartans on April 13 that was their first to an area opponent since 2014.
“We’re mentally built for this,” senior PJ Behan said. “Coach (Andy) Kay will put us in overtime situations, or he’ll say offense you have 30 seconds to score or you lose the state championship, so we understand pressure and mental toughness.”
And trailing 9-7 with less than seven minutes to play, the Rams (12-2) were certainly facing the pressure.
The comeback began on a sneaky shot by junior Bjorn Sjogren that skimmed past De Smet goalie Kyle Granquist to cut the deficit to one goal. After a tough faceoff win by senior Walter Ralph, Curry tied it 35 seconds later courtesy of a pinpoint feed from senior Landon Gelven.
“I know Landon is coming across and I’m cutting over top,” Curry said. “It’s what we do at practice every time. It’s the simple things.”
A caused turnover by senior Bobby Byrne set the stage for the game-winner as Curry cut through the middle again and fired a shot that eluded Granquist with 3 minutes 44 seconds remaining.
Curry earned two contested ground balls in the final three minutes, senior Joe Nicpon forced a final De Smet turnover and Sjogren made a full extension catch to clear the defensive zone in the final moments to preserve the win for the Rams.
“We stopped winning ground balls,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said of the final minutes. “They got their stick to the ground ball and got it up. They just wanted them more.”
MICDS began the game with an assertive game plan to attack the middle of the field and a philosophy to launch shots from every direction. The Rams peppered five shots at the goal on their opening possession and were rewarded after junior Mark Metzlaff scooped a ground ball into the net for a quick 1-0 MICDS lead.
“We wanted to play really aggressive up the middle of the field and see if De Smet could handle that kind of onslaught,” Kay said.
The combination of Ralph winning tough draws and sophomore George Herron making tough saves allowed MICDS to keep the lead, and when Behan bounced off a defender and bounced a shot past Granquist in the closing seconds, the Rams had a 3-1 lead after one quarter.
But De Smet proved it could withstand the opening onslaught and used its exceptional speed to create excellent scoring chances in the second quarter. Senior Harry Nardini blazed past his defender and scored on a bouncing shot that started a string of four unanswered goals for De Smet.
Senior Carter Edwards scored twice and sophomore Nicholas Glarner accepted a pass from junior Gavin Bomstad to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead at halftime.
Bomstad continued his excellent distribution of the ball in the third quarter, finding senior George Miles on a man advantage situation to give the Spartans a two-goal cushion before MICDS made its first major move of the second half. Mentzlaff, Behan and Gelven scored less than three minutes apart and the Rams reclaimed the lead.
“Sometimes we get too much our heads and try to do all this fancy stickwork, and we just had to get back to basic fundamentals,” Behan said.
But once again, Bomstad had the answer for De Smet.
First, he assisted Edwards on a goal to close out the third quarter. Then, from behind the net, he caught a wayward shot from senior George Miles and raced to the front to score. Finally, he assisted Christopher Anderson to give De Smet a 9-7 lead with 7 minutes 21 seconds remaining.
But it was the composure of the Rams and their ability to lean on late-game drills in practice which earned a hard-fought win.
“We began to trust each other under high-pressure situations and guys understood that the best play was going to be the simple play right in front of them,” Kay said.