Nathan Narsh, senior, Marquette By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 Ranked third in the area this season with 214 saves. The goaltender also compiled a 10.89 goals against average on his way to being selected on the Class 1 all-state first team.