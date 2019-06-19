The Denison University-bound faceoff specialist was the Rams' not-so-secret weapon and one of the biggest keys to the past three state championship teams. Feldman amassed over 550 faceoff wins in his high school career, including 153 for a 75 percent average in as a senior, making him MICDS' single-season record holder in that category. Feldman, who led the Rams with 83 ground balls this past season, is a three-time all-state and three-time all-metro honoree.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic