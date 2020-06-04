Player of the decade: Graham Bundy Jr., M, MICDS

Graduation year: 2019
Missouri’s all-time career points leader (421), Bundy was named the All-Metro player of the year in 2018 (91 goals, 55 assists, 146 points) and in 2019 (72 goals, 65 assists, 44 ground balls, 137 points) while powering the Rams to their fifth and sixth consecutive state championships. MICDS posted a gaudy 38-3 overall record over Bundy’s junior and senior seasons. He was a three-time All-American and four-time first-team All-State selection. Already an emerging force at Division I Georgetown this spring before COVID-19 shut down the sports world, Bundy was named a Division I Freshman All-American after putting up 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in just four games. The former MICDS standout has also been selected to Team USA.
