S: Drew Altic, senior, Chaminade

Altic won 74 percent of his faceoffs, creating a huge possession time advantage for Chaminade. The first team all-state selection at the specialist position won at least 10 faceoffs in nine of 13 games and won more than 90 percent of his faceoffs against SLUH, Eureka and Clayton. On the field, Altic collected 45 ground balls and scored three goals, including a huge tally in a 10-9 victory over MICDS. Off the field, he led the Chaminade winter conditioning program and created scouting reports before every game. He will be playing at Rockhurst University next season.