S: Jacob Goldstein, junior, Ladue

Ranked first in faceoff percentage (77.9) and second in ground balls per game (13.1), earning first-team all-state honors. In matchups against state finalists MICDS and De Smet, Goldstein went a combined 37-for-44 on faceoffs with 32 ground balls. He also contributed 32 goals during the season, including seven hat tricks.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today