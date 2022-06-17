 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S: Jacob Goldstein, junior, Ladue

Ranked first in faceoff percentage (77.9) and second in ground balls per game (13.1), earning first-team all-state honors. In matchups against state finalists MICDS and De Smet, Goldstein went a combined 37-for-44 on faceoffs with 32 ground balls. He also contributed 32 goals during the season, including seven hat tricks.

News