S: Joe Cavanaugh, senior, Chaminade

Joe Cavanaugh, Chaminade

Joe Cavanaugh, Chaminade lacrosse

Won 76.8% of faceoffs and scooped up 152 ground balls, earning All-American, first-team all-state and Metro Catholic Conference player of the year honors. Cavanaugh ranked fourth in the area in ground balls per game (8.94), and during a four-game stretch went 78-for-87 on faceoffs (89.8%), collected 37 ground balls and scored three goals. He will play lacrosse at TCU.

