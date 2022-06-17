S: Tommy Walsh, junior, CBC

Collected 152 ground balls (9.0 per game) to rank third in the area, earning second-team all-state honors. Walsh, who also tied for fifth in the area in faceoff percentage (65.4), received the Brotherhood Award for character and leadership in the CBC program.
Ben Vessa
