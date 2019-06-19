The Boston University signee is a two-time all-American, a three-time all stater and a first-time selection this year to the Adrenaline All-American game. The fast and powerful Niedringhaus led MICDS with 77 goals while also providing 49 assists and hoarding 61 ground balls. The two-time Under Armour Underclass All-American finished his high school career with 307 points.
