A second-year starter in only his second year of playing lacrosse, Emms demonstrated a natural talent for brutally effective defensive play. He relentlessly stalked the midfield all season long, hoovering up more than 80 ground balls and holding many of the area’s top scorers below their season averages in points. Emms was the only unanimous defensive selection to first-team all-state team. He also won 50 percent of his faceoffs, despite taking them only when the team was behind or when the opposing team sent its own best faceoff man to center circle.
