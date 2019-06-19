Subscribe for 99¢

A two-year captain for the Bombers, Carlson piled up the 10th-most points in the metro area (77) on 41 goals and 36 assists, earning all-state honors and all-Metro League recognition for the third consecutive year. The attackman helped lead the Bombers (10-6) to the MSLA state championship quarterfinals. Carlson was a National Merit Finalist and two-time U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American. He will attend the University of Virginia. 