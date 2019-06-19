A two-year captain for the Bombers, Carlson piled up the 10th-most points in the metro area (77) on 41 goals and 36 assists, earning all-state honors and all-Metro League recognition for the third consecutive year. The attackman helped lead the Bombers (10-6) to the MSLA state championship quarterfinals. Carlson was a National Merit Finalist and two-time U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American. He will attend the University of Virginia.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic