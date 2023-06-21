Tyler Tschudy, junior, MICDS By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 2 second-team all-state performer was a big part of another strong Rams defense. Tschudy compiled 51 ground balls and also caused 16 turnovers. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse third team