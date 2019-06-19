Subscribe for 99¢
The Rams entered this season with a whole new defensive unit behind its highly decorated attackmen and defenders. Kacmarek, a 6-foot-5 bruiser, came out of nowhere to earn first-team all-state honors as a defenseman, garnering the second-most votes at his position. Kacmarek held every player he was matched with scoreless over the final six games, including the playoffs.