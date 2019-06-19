For the second time in two years, Morris garnered second-team all-state honors as a faceoff specialist. Morris won 135 of 170 faceoffs (79 percent) for the up-and-coming Jaguars. He also had the second-highest average of ground balls per game with 9.1.
Most popular
-
Kalkbrenner, Kasubke among local standouts making waves with club teams
-
Marquette's Linenbroker rallies to win Gateway Junior PGA Championship
-
All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Goddin evolves into complete player for Lafayette
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic