Willy Carpenter, junior, MICDS By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2023 Midfielder led the Class 2 runner-up Rams this season in both goals (38) and points (52). An Academic All-American, Carpenter also contributed 55 ground balls.