All-Decade boys soccer spotlight: Soccer remains a constant for Summit's Billy Hency

Throughout his life, there has been one prevailing constant for Billy Hency — the beautiful game.
From youth teams at Sporting STL to his days at Summit High and his current collegiate career at Loyola University in Chicago, soccer has been there for him.
“Soccer has always given me so much to do and to learn, it's always been there for me,” Hency said. “Making new friends and being able to bond over the game has done so much for me.”
Hency, a junior at Loyola, made his mark on St. Louis high school soccer four years ago.
Summit's all-time leader in goals (81) and assists (55), Hency helped the Falcons win the Class 3 state title — the first in program history — as a junior in 2016.
Hency was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year following the 2016 season and earned All-Metro first team honors as a senior. Hency also now has the distinction as the Post-Dispatch boys soccer player of the decade.
Hency's former coach at Summit was Chris Kappler, who now is the athletics director at Affton. Kappler said he always could count on Hency to rise to the occasion.
“What stands out to me the most about Billy was the brighter the lights, the better he played,” Kappler said. “He begged me to play all the MCC schools and we got the matchup a year later with CBC that he wanted. CBC won, but (Cadets coach) Terry (Michler) said after the game that he doesn't get excited much anymore, but he will remember that match and game hype for a long time.”
In a meeting of defending state champions — CBC in Class 4; Summit in Class 3 — CBC earned a 1-0 victory Aug. 31, 2017, in the first game between the programs in 12 seasons.
Summit amassed an 89-22-1 record during Hency's time in maroon and white, which he still cherishes.
“I really have to thank my coaches and teammates for their hard work,” Hency said. “That's what made it so memorable for me. Getting to play with them and having that experience meant to much to me.
“It's a good feeling, being able to provide for the team when they need you. I just wanted to go out there and win with my friends — it wasn't about goals and assists for me when I was out there.”
Hency has not missed a beat playing at the NCAA Division I level, helping Loyola to a 21-12-6 record in his two seasons. Three of Hency's five goals for the Ramblers have been game-winners and he has five assists.
Last season, Hency started all 19 of Loyola's games on the way to a Missouri Valley Conference championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016. He was a second-team all-MVC honoree during his sophomore season.
“College has been an amazing experience,” Hency said. “Playing at the next level and getting the chance to get out there and get better every day has meant so much to me. School has been everything I thought and more. I love it there.”
All-Decade First Team
Player of the decade: Billy Hency, Summit
Graduation year: 2018
The Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2016, Hency helped the Falcons win their first state title that same season. A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, the ultra-talented midfielder set school records for career goals (81) and assists (55). Hency was named a high school All-American and the 2016 Gatorade Missouri boys soccer player of the year. He started all 19 games last season as Loyola-Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference title and earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
D: A.J. Cochran, CBC
Graduation year: 2011
A defensive stalwart, Cochran helped CBC to a record of 66-16-5 from the 2008-10 seasons. He was an All-Metro first-team selection twice and earned All-American honors as a senior. Cochran went on to play Division I soccer at the University of Wisconsin and was a first-round draft pick of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo in 2014. He is on the roster of USL's Phoenix Rising and played during the 2016-17 USL seasons with St. Louis FC.
D: Nolan DeWeese, CBC
Graduation year: 2019
The 2018 Post-Dispatch player of the year, DeWeese powered a defense that helped CBC capture the Class 4 title that season. He also played on CBC's state champ in 2016 and third-place finisher in 2017. DeWeese earned all-American status as a senior. He scored two goals and five assists in his career with the Cadets before going on to play at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
GK: Tomas Gomez, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2011
Gomez made 293 saves and earned 29 wins in four seasons between the pipes for the Statesmen. Gomez had 24 wins in his final two seasons as Webster Groves' primary starter and was an All-Metro selection during the 2010 season as a senior. Gomez went on to play at Georgetown and has become a fixture in the United Soccer League with FC St. Louis and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
F: Keith Grieshaber, Marquette
Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Grieshaber became just the second public school player in nearly 20 years to earn that honor. The former Mustangs striker ended his soccer career with the then ninth-most career goals in state history with 114. He added 26 assists in his four-year prep career. An All-American in 2013, Grieshaber went on to play baseball at Arkansas.
M: Brian Hail, De Smet
Graduation year: 2013
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year as a junior, Hail helped the Spartans to the Class 3 state title and a 25-4-1 record in his final season. Hail, who played defense his freshman and sophomore seasons, moved into the midfield and tallied five goals and 11 assists during the title run. He had seven goals and 13 assists in his career. Hail went on to play soccer at Wisconsin.
M: Richie Hoffman, SLUH
Graduation year: 2011
The midfielder was named player of the year in 2010, his final season with the Jr. Billikens. He helped lead SLUH to a 24-6-1 finish that year and finished with 17 goals and 33 assists in four seasons. He had three goals and 17 assists as a senior. Following graduation, Hoffman went on to Loyola-Chicago for a season before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Missouri St. Louis.
F: Christian Kraus, Summit
Graduation year: 2020
Last season's All-Metro player of the year, Kraus led Summit to a 29-0-1 record and the Class 3 state championship last fall. He scored 45 goals in his final season, Summit's single-season record. Throughout his career with the Falcons, Kraus tallied 77 goals to go along with 49 assists. He has committed to play soccer at South Carolina next season.
D: AJ Palazzolo, CBC
Graduation year: 2016
The National Soccer Coaches Association of America player of the year in 2015, Palazzolo was a central figure for a Cadets squad that went 23-5-1 and only surrendered .62 goals a game that season. Palazzolo, who played at Indiana, scored nine goals and added four assists in his final season with the Cadets.
M: Jake Pesek, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 All-Metro player of the year, Pesek scored 12 goals and added seven assists for the Red Devils, who finished 25-2-1 and took second in Class 3 in his senior season. Pesek, who went on to play at Valparaiso University, scored 17 goals and added eight assists during his high school career at the Metro Catholic Conference school.
F: Sheriden Smith, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2016
A prolific striker and the 2015 player of the year, Smith paved the way as the Statesmen grabbed the Class 3 state title. Smith scored a team-high 22 goals and had 13 assists for Webster, which went 25-5-2 and won the first of its back-to-back titles. He scored 66 career goals and added 28 assists. Smith went on to play Division I soccer at Northern Illinois University.
All-Decade Second Team
F: Tommy Barlow, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2014
A current MLS player for the New York Red Bulls and a Wisconsin alum, Barlow scored 58 goals and added 28 assists between his freshman and junior seasons with the Red Devils, which spanned the 2010 season to 2012. Barlow was an All-Metro selection and Missouri Gatorade player of the year following his junior season in which he scored 27 goals and added 17 assists as the Red Devils went 25-3-2 and took second in Class 3. Barlow played club soccer his senior season.
D: Charlie Berns, Priory
Graduation year: 2018
The 2017 player of the year, Berns played a pivotal role in helping the Rebels to the Class 2 state title. He anchored a defense that won its last 12 games and didn't allow a goal at state. Along the way, Berns scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
M: Justin Bilyeu, CBC
Graduation year: 2013
An All-Metro selection as a senior, Bilyeu scored 12 goals and added six assists out of the midfield and helped the Cadets to a 16-6-1 mark in 2012. Bilyeu, who helped CBC to a title in 2009, went on to play in college at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. He finished his high school career with 17 goals and 16 assists.
GK: Sean Clancy, Summit
Graduation year: 2013
An All-Metro selection in his final two seasons with the Falcons (2011 and 2012), Clancy posted a record of 40-13-2 over that stretch. He made 243 saves over that span and was named the Missouri goalkeeper of the year as a senior. Attended UMKC after red shirting at Nebraska-Omaha.
M: Tyler Collico, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2012
The midfielder scored 54 goals and had 23 assists in his career with the Panthers, including 34 goals and 12 assists during his senior season in which he was an All-Metro selection. Collico went on to play at UMSL.
M/D: Xhovani Dokaj, CBC
Graduation year: 2013
The 2012 player of the year as a senior, Dokaj spent time in between the midfield and on defense for the Cadets. He scored a goal and added three assists for CBC, which won the 2012 Class 3 state title. The Cadets only allowed 16 goals and went 25-5-1. Dokaj also won a state title at Whifield as a freshman. He played college soccer at Quincy University and Lindenwood University.
F: Sam Fink, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2011
A senior forward for the Tigers in 2010, Fink scored 23 goals and added five assists to help the Edwardsville to a 20-5 record and a third-place finish in the state in Class 3A. Fink was an All-Metro selection in his final season at Edwardsville and finished with 43 goals and 11 career assists. Fink played at Wake Forest before signing with Saint Louis FC of the USL in 2015. STLFC's current captain, he scored seven goals in 2019.
F: Joel Jenkins, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2016
In his final high school season, the forward led the Vikings to the 2015 state championship. Jenkins scored 16 goals and added 11 assists that season to earn first-team All-Metro honors and finished with 42 career goals and 33 assists in four seasons.
F: Braden Johnson, Fort Zumwalt South
Graduation year: 2019
Johnson broke the single-season school record with 35 goals as a senior in 2018. He earned first-team All-Metro honors as he helped the Bulldogs to a 21-9 record and the Class 3 state title. Johnson, who plays soccer at Maryville University, scored 82 goals and added 32 assists in his career with Fort Zumwalt South.
D: Connor Lonero, CBC
Graduation year: 2017
A key figure in the back for the Cadets' 2016 Class 4 title team, Lonero helped hold opponents to .59 goals a game and earned honors as an All-Metro first-teamer. He scored five goals, including one in the state championship game that season, and added two assists. Lonero played soccer for one season at Missouri State.
F: Eric McWoods, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2014
As a senior, McWoods lit up the scoreboard for 40 goals in 2013. He added five assists and was an All-Metro selection. McWoods scored 87 career goals and added 32 assists for the Pioneers. He went on to play at Xavier University in Cincinnati.
All-Decade Third Team
M: Louis Berra, De Smet
Graduation year: 2012
The then-senior midfielder stepped up to guide the Spartans to the Class 3 state title in 2011. De Smet went 25-4-1 as Berra earned All-Metro honors with 19 goals and 13 assists. Berra, who went on to play in college at Louisville, amassed 33 goals and 19 assists in three years with De Smet.
F: Aaron Boulch, Alton Marquette
Graduation year: 2020
A two-time all-metro selection as both a sophomore and a senior, Boulch had a prolific career for the Explorers. In his final season last fall, Boulch scored 21 goals and added 16 assists. He also amassed 20 goals and added 14 assists in 2017 as Alton Marquette won the Class 1A state title. Boulch finished his prep career with 60 goals and 49 assists. He will play at UMSL next fall.
D: Jeff Etter, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2014
A four-year starter and All-Metro selection as a senior in 2013, Etter helped the Crusaders win state titles in both 2012 and 2013. The Crusaders finished a perfect 28-0 season in 2013. He contributed four goals and three assists before beginning his collegiate career at Eastern Illinois.
GK: Logan Feldman, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2014
Feldman helped the Crusaders win consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013 between the pipes. He finished with a 22-1 overall record and only allowed 13 goals in a St. Dominic uniform. He went on to play at Rockhurst University.
F: Ben Mueth, Gibault
Graduation year: 2017
Mueth tallied 48 goals in his career with the Hawks. He netted 25 goals during his senior season in 2016 as Gibault took third in Class 2A. Mueth, who accumulated 17 assists in his career, was an All-Metro selection as a senior.
M: Landon Paul, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2015
Paul, who went on to play at Maryville University, scored 19 goals and had 17 assists to earn All-Metro honors following his senior season in high school. He finished with 43 goals and 33 assists and helped the Tigers win the 2013 state title as a junior.
M: Sean Rickey, Columbia
Graduation year: 2016
Rickey, who went on to play at the University of Southern Indiana, led the Eagles to a 22-2-1 finish during his senior season in 2015. He was an All-Metro selection that year and scored 25 goals and had 27 assists. Rickey finished with 46 goals and 56 assists.
F: Dominic Recca, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2014
Another key contributor to the Crusaders' title teams, Recca scored 19 goals and had 11 assists during his final season in 2013 Recca, who went on to play in at Eastern Illinois University, had 31 goals and 22 assists in his career with St. Dominic.
M: Marc Roellig, Timberland
Graduation year: 2014
A key contributor to a Wolves squad that finished second in Class 3 in 2013, Roellig scored a pair of goals and added 18 assists. Roellig went on to play at Culver-Stockton University and Fontbonne University. He amassed five goals and 26 assists before graduating from Timberland.
D: Scott Ross, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2019
Ross, who now plays at the University of Southern Indiana, played a big role in the back for the Red Devils. He helped Chaminade win 24 games as a senior in 2018 hold opponents to 22 goals on the back line. Ross, an All-Metro selection as a senior, added four goals and an assist that year and had five goals and four assists throughout his high school career.
D: Curt Shillingsford, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2013
Shillingsford was instrumental during the 2012 season as the Red Devils took second place in Class 3. Shillingsford helped hold opponents to .97 goals while earning All-Metro honors and adding five goals and six assists. Shillingsford played four years at DePaul University.
