All-Decade boys soccer spotlight: Soccer remains a constant for Summit's Billy Hency

Throughout his life, there has been one prevailing constant for Billy Hency — the beautiful game.

From youth teams at Sporting STL to his days at Summit High and his current collegiate career at Loyola University in Chicago, soccer has been there for him.

“Soccer has always given me so much to do and to learn, it's always been there for me,” Hency said. “Making new friends and being able to bond over the game has done so much for me.”

Hency, a junior at Loyola, made his mark on St. Louis high school soccer four years ago.

Summit's all-time leader in goals (81) and assists (55), Hency helped the Falcons win the Class 3 state title — the first in program history — as a junior in 2016.

Hency was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year following the 2016 season and earned All-Metro first team honors as a senior. Hency also now has the distinction as the Post-Dispatch boys soccer player of the decade.

Hency's former coach at Summit was Chris Kappler, who now is the athletics director at Affton. Kappler said he always could count on Hency to rise to the occasion.