All-Decade boys soccer spotlight: Soccer remains a constant for Summit's Billy Hency
All-Decade boys soccer spotlight: Soccer remains a constant for Summit's Billy Hency

From the All-Decade boys soccer series
Washington's Andrew Eckelkamp (20) and Washington's Zach Harms flank Summit junior Billy Hency during a Class 4 Sectional soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 GORDON RADFORD

Throughout his life, there has been one prevailing constant for Billy Hency — the beautiful game.

From youth teams at Sporting STL to his days at Summit High and his current collegiate career at Loyola University in Chicago, soccer has been there for him.

“Soccer has always given me so much to do and to learn, it's always been there for me,” Hency said. “Making new friends and being able to bond over the game has done so much for me.”

Hency, a junior at Loyola, made his mark on St. Louis high school soccer four years ago.

Summit's all-time leader in goals (81) and assists (55), Hency helped the Falcons win the Class 3 state title — the first in program history — as a junior in 2016.

Hency was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year following the 2016 season and earned All-Metro first team honors as a senior. Hency also now has the distinction as the Post-Dispatch boys soccer player of the decade.

161101 Radford SmtVWsh Scr 04.JPG

Summit junior Billy Hency scores Summit's first goal on a free kick in the first half during a Class 4 Sectional soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Hency's former coach at Summit was Chris Kappler, who now is the athletics director at Affton. Kappler said he always could count on Hency to rise to the occasion.

“What stands out to me the most about Billy was the brighter the lights, the better he played,” Kappler said. “He begged me to play all the MCC schools and we got the matchup a year later with CBC that he wanted. CBC won, but (Cadets coach) Terry (Michler) said after the game that he doesn't get excited much anymore, but he will remember that match and game hype for a long time.”

In a meeting of defending state champions — CBC in Class 4; Summit in Class 3 — CBC earned a 1-0 victory Aug. 31, 2017, in the first game between the programs in 12 seasons.

Summit amassed an 89-22-1 record during Hency's time in maroon and white, which he still cherishes. 

“I really have to thank my coaches and teammates for their hard work,” Hency said. “That's what made it so memorable for me. Getting to play with them and having that experience meant to much to me.

“It's a good feeling, being able to provide for the team when they need you. I just wanted to go out there and win with my friends — it wasn't about goals and assists for me when I was out there.”

Hency has not missed a beat playing at the NCAA Division I level, helping Loyola to a 21-12-6 record in his two seasons. Three of Hency's five goals for the Ramblers have been game-winners and he has five assists.

Last season, Hency started all 19 of Loyola's games on the way to a Missouri Valley Conference championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016. He was a second-team all-MVC honoree during his sophomore season.

“College has been an amazing experience,” Hency said. “Playing at the next level and getting the chance to get out there and get better every day has meant so much to me. School has been everything I thought and more. I love it there.”

