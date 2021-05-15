All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Fort Zumwalt South's Gibbs displays wide array of skills

The crafty scoring machine turned out to have a flair for the dramatic. He tallied 11 game-winning goals, including four in six postseason contests. He had the decisive goal in both the semifinal and final matches.

In addition, he handed out 15 assists and helped lift his teammates to a higher level as well.

Gibbs finished 18 goals ahead of the No. 2 scorer in the area. His 113 points are 45 more than any other player.

He turned in a pair of four-goal efforts and also recorded six hat tricks. Gibbs had 16 multi-goal games.

“You’ve got to have one of those special players (to win a title),” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “It was Karson who definitely highlighted our season. We’ve had some pretty good goal scorers over the years, but Karson was just on a different level than what we’ve seen in the past. His ability to get into those high-percentage chances and then find the back of the net is what put us over the top."

South senior defender Luke Walsh said Gibbs was the consummate teammate.