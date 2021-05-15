All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Fort Zumwalt South's Gibbs displays wide array of skills

Karson Gibbs fixes things.
The Fort Zumwalt South junior is a master at repairing computers. Got a blue screen? He will find the answer.
Need a high-scoring midfielder to help your team to a state championship?
Gibbs can do that, too.
A techno-wizard with a 3.8 grade point average, Gibbs plans on to pursue a degree in computer science when he heads off to college.
In the meantime, Gibbs has proven to be just as adept on the soccer field.
He led the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state championship in November and also set a school record for goals in a season with 49 on the way to the program's second crown in three seasons.
But he gets just as big a thrill out of conquering scientific problems.
“I’ve always liked all the technological stuff,” Gibbs said. “I’ve picked it up as I’ve gone along. At home, if there’s ever a problem with the technology, I’m usually the one that gets asked to take a look at things. I’m in an intro to computer science class and I’m seeing if it’s something I want to do for a living. As of right now, the idea seems pretty cool.”
Gibbs, who has been selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year, guided Zumwalt South to a 23-4 record during the magical campaign, which ended with a 3-0 win over Cape Notre Dame in state final in November.
The crafty scoring machine turned out to have a flair for the dramatic. He tallied 11 game-winning goals, including four in six postseason contests. He had the decisive goal in both the semifinal and final matches.
In addition, he handed out 15 assists and helped lift his teammates to a higher level as well.
Gibbs finished 18 goals ahead of the No. 2 scorer in the area. His 113 points are 45 more than any other player.
He turned in a pair of four-goal efforts and also recorded six hat tricks. Gibbs had 16 multi-goal games.
“You’ve got to have one of those special players (to win a title),” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “It was Karson who definitely highlighted our season. We’ve had some pretty good goal scorers over the years, but Karson was just on a different level than what we’ve seen in the past. His ability to get into those high-percentage chances and then find the back of the net is what put us over the top."
South senior defender Luke Walsh said Gibbs was the consummate teammate.
“Karson is a special player, but we don’t like to admit it as much as we should,” Walsh said. “It’s been fun to be around him these last few years and we’ve definitely made as many memories off the field as we have on it.”
Gibbs is hoping to add another state crown to the mix in the fall.
“We made some great memories (like) winning two state titles in three years,” Gibbs said. “The guys worked hard to get the ball up the field and when it got to me, I was fortunate enough to finish most of my chances. Memories like that have been great.”
Gibbs is looking for another banner season before he heads off to college, where he is a good bet to excel both athletically and academically.
St. Louis University and Akron are among those showing the most interest.
“I’m just going to go out there and do what I do and try and not focus too much on that," he said of the recruiting process. "I want to keep playing after high school and I feel like if I work hard and continue to show my abilities, it will come.”
2020-21 All-Metro boys soccer first team
Signed with Bradley. Goalkeeper of the year both in Class 4 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I team. Tied for the area lead with 10 solo shutouts and posted a 20-2 record with 11 goals allowed, 88 saves and a .51 goals against average. Helped St. Dominic finish 23-2 and as the Class 4 state runner-up, the program’s best finish since 2015.
Signed with St. Louis University. United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region selection and a first team All-Metro League honoree. Four-year stalwart helped Ravens post an 8-6 record as they moved into Class 4 after finishing as Class 2 runner-up in 2019 and as Class 2 champ in 2017. Got into the attack this season with four goals, including one game winner.
Class 3 defensive player of the year as selected by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. The center back’s effort helped Bulldogs win their second state championship in three seasons to cap a 23-4 season. Jellinek, also a first team All-GAC Central pick, helped Zumwalt South shut out 15 opponents and allow only 24 goals in 27 games.
Named Class 2 co-defensive player of the year by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Center back was a four-year stalwart for the Rams and helped lead them in November to the first state championship in program history. MICDS shut out six opponents while closing season on a 12-game win streak and allowed only six goals total during that history-making run.
Signed with Creighton. A United Soccer Coaches All-American selection and also a first team all-Metro Catholic Conference pick. Led Red Devils with 15 points on five goals and five assists during an 11-7 season that ended in the Class 4 quarterfinals with a loss to eventual state champion Jackson. One of Green’s three game-winning goals came in a 1-0 victory against Kirkwood in a district final.
Signed with SIU Edwardsville. One of three area players named a United Soccer Coaches All-American and also Class 4 player of the year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Karolczak was the AAA conference newcomer of the year after scoring 21 goals and 11 providing assists in his lone season with the Crusaders, who he helped lead to a 23-2 record and Class 4 runner-up finish in the state tournament. Karolczak had five multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks.
Signed with Maryville. The Suburban Conference’s Yellow Pool player of the year and a United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region honoree. Helped Falcons bounce back from 3-5 start for a 10-6 record and appearance in a Class 3 quarterfinal before falling to Fort Zumwalt South. Crew scored 14 goals, of which seven were game winners — ranking him among area leaders in that category. He had three goals in a Class 3 sectional win against Fort Zumwalt East and scored twice in four other games.
Signed with Loyola Chicago. The Metro League player of the year and a United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region pick. Gates led Bombers to a 9-2 record in their season, which was played entirely in the month of October. He scored a team-high 34 points on 13 goals and eight assists, including four two-goal games. His five game-winning goals tied for fifth in the area.
An all-Metro Catholic Conference first-team selection and a second team Class 4 all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. The engine who made the Spartans go during a 9-2 season, Wilhelm provided 13 points with three goals and seven assists. He had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory against St. Dominic in the regular season and also had the game-winner in 2-0 district semifinal victory against CBC.
Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection had a dominant spring campaign. Wagner finished tied for eighth in area scoring with 56 points on 21 goals and 14 assists as the Crusaders posted an 11-0 record. Wagner had six multi-goal games, including a three-goal, one-assist effort in a 4-0 victory against O’Fallon. Wagner is not planning to play college soccer.
Selected to United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region team and a first team all-Metro Catholic Conference pick. Leading scorer for Spartans with 23 points on nine goals and five assists during a 9-2 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmond had two three-goal games, highlighted by a three-goal, one-assist showing in a 5-1 victory against Marquette in a district final. Also had three assists in victory against Eureka. Scored lone goal in De Smet’s loss to St. Dominic in a Class 4 quarterfinal that was decided by penalty kicks. Redmond is not planning to play college soccer.
2020-21 All-Metro boys soccer second team
Signed with Truman State. Helped Vikings win their first district title since 2017 by posting a 16-3 record and .88 goals against average in 1,544 minutes with five solo shutouts and six shared shutouts. Allowed 17 goals, made 132 saves. Howell’s primary starter for two seasons, Olwig posted a 38-7-1 record in three years with 37 goals allowed.
Signed with St. Louis University. A first team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection and also a first teamer on the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Class 4 all-state team for a 5-7 Golden Griffins squadron.
Center back helped Bulldogs shut out 15 opponents on their way to a second Class 3 state championship in three seasons. Earned first team all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Scored three goals and provided four assists.
Signed with Drury University. Named the Suburban Conference’s Yellow Pool defensive player of the year. A second team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Scored game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against John Burroughs in Class 4 District 3 semifinal. Second-leading scorer (3 goals, 3 assists) for a 6-5 team that played eight games decided by one goal or went to penalty kicks.
Named Class 2 player of the year by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Attacking midfielder helped lead Rams to their first state championship, including a 12-game win streak to finish a 13-3 season. Fischer had team-leading 25 points on eight goals and nine assists. He scored game-winning goal in second overtime period of Class 2 District 3 championship against Westminster. Will attend Belmont University and attempt to walk on to the NCAA Division I program’s team.
An Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection after scoring nine goals and eight assists during Granite City’s 6-6-1 spring season. A four-year starter. Scored game-winning goal in 3-2 victory against Triad, which lost only twice. Also served as kicker and punter for Granite City’s football team during a four-game spring season, which was coterminous with the spring soccer campaign. Played golf in the fall.
Signed with Rockhurst University. A repeat second team All-Metro selection after leading Lancers with 18 points (6 goals, 6 assists) during a 10-6 season. Earned first team Class 4 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Signed with Bellarmine University. A first team All-Metro Catholic Conference player as a senior and junior, the holding midfielder had five assists to help Spartans to a 9-2 season that ended with a penalty-kicks loss to St. Dominic in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Earned first team Class 4 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. A first team All-Metro pick in 2019 after helping De Smet to Class 4 title that season.
Signed with Maryville University. Doherty was named the AAA player of the year and helped the Crusaders post a 23-2 record and finish as the Class 4 state runner-up, which was the program’s first state final appearance since 2015. Finished among area scoring leaders with 60 points on 22 goals and 16 assists. Earned first team Class 4 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Multi-sport dynamo had a few months to remember thanks to condensed scheduling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weller scored a team-high 26 points on 10 goals and six assists in 10 games, joining the Tigers after they had played two games because he was still playing basketball. Two days after playing in Edwardsville’s last basketball game, Weller had two goals and one assist in his first soccer game. He was an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection on the pitch after receiving Associated Press second-team all-state honors in basketball.
Younger brother of All-Metro player of the year Karson Gibbs. Ryley had a dynamite debut season, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists as the Bulldogs won their second Class 3 state championship in three seasons. Ryley Gibbs was a first team All-GAC Central pick and second-team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
2020-21 All-Metro boys soccer third team
Tied for an area high with 20 victories and led area with 14 shutouts, including 10 solo, as he backstopped Bulldogs to second Class 3 state title in three seasons. Dillon posted a 20-4 record, allowed 22 goals and made 130 saves as a senior, earning Class 3 first team all-state accolades. Dillon’s record in three seasons is 58-14 with 27 solo shutouts and eight shared shutouts.
Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional honoree as a defender and also a first team all-Southwestern Conference pick. Four-year varsity player, primarily in the midfield and as a center back. Mostly was a defensive midfielder this spring, helping Panthers post five shutouts and 8-4-1 record in coach Jason Turkington’s 20th and final season.
Two-time All-Metro Catholic Conference center back keyed a Red Devils defense that allowed only 19 goals in 18 games en route to the program’s second Class 4 quarterfinal appearance in three seasons. Braeckel’s leadership helped Chaminade win eight of 11 games by shutouts, including seven of them by 1-0 margins.
Three-year starter for Mustangs was a first team All-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool selection as a back and a second-team Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state pick as a midfielder. Hohlen helped Marquette reach district final and finish 7-4 in shortened fall season.
Signed with Southwestern Illinois College. Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection and first team all-Southwestern Conference pick. Played two seasons at Collinsville after previously playing for Scott Gallagher’s U.S. Soccer Development Academy team. Helped Kahoks post 14-4 overall record and tie for SWC crown with 8-2 league mark. Center midfielder but played wherever needed.
Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional pick scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists to help Eagles post 10-1 record in their shortened spring schedule. A first team All-Cahokia Conference selection.
Signed with Lindenwood. GAC North player of the year and Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 2 offensive player of the year was area’s third-leading scorer with 65 points (22 goals, 21 assists). Had 82 goals and 79 assists in four seasons. Helped Orchard Farm to Class 2 runner-up finish, best in program history.
The United Soccer Coaches All Central Region selection scored 13 goals and provided seven assists as the Wolves posted a 15-9 record that was their best since 2016. Four-year varsity player. Will spend next year training in Valencia, Spain.
Signed with Columbia College. The Suburban Conference’s Yellow Pool player of the year after providing 19 goals and five assists in 14 games. Helped Flyers win district championship before falling 3-2 to eventual Class 4 champion in Jackson in sectional round.
Signed with William Jewell. Orchard Farm’s all-time leading goal scorer with 98 in four seasons, including 26 in the fall while leading the Eagles to a Class 2 runner-up finish, the best in program history. Also had 44 assists in his career, with nine coming this season.
Helped Knights to a 15-2-1 record with seven goals and a team-high eight assists. Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional pick. Will play at Wisconsin-Superior, the defending Upper Midwest Athletic Conference champion.