All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Fort Zumwalt South's Gibbs displays wide array of skills
All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Fort Zumwalt South's Gibbs displays wide array of skills

Karson Gibbs fixes things.

The Fort Zumwalt South junior is a master at repairing computers. Got a blue screen? He will find the answer.

Need a high-scoring midfielder to help your team to a state championship?

Gibbs can do that, too.

A techno-wizard with a 3.8 grade point average, Gibbs plans on to pursue a degree in computer science when he heads off to college.

In the meantime, Gibbs has proven to be just as adept on the soccer field.

He led the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state championship in November and also set a school record for goals in a season with 49 on the way to the program's second crown in three seasons.

But he gets just as big a thrill out of conquering scientific problems. 

“I’ve always liked all the technological stuff,” Gibbs said. “I’ve picked it up as I’ve gone along. At home, if there’s ever a problem with the technology, I’m usually the one that gets asked to take a look at things. I’m in an intro to computer science class and I’m seeing if it’s something I want to do for a living. As of right now, the idea seems pretty cool.”

Gibbs, who has been selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year, guided Zumwalt South to a 23-4 record during the magical campaign, which ended with a 3-0 win over Cape Notre Dame in state final in November.

The crafty scoring machine turned out to have a flair for the dramatic. He tallied 11 game-winning goals, including four in six postseason contests. He had the decisive goal in both the semifinal and final matches.

In addition, he handed out 15 assists and helped lift his teammates to a higher level as well.

Gibbs finished 18 goals ahead of the No. 2 scorer in the area. His 113 points are 45 more than any other player.

He turned in a pair of four-goal efforts and also recorded six hat tricks. Gibbs had 16 multi-goal games.

“You’ve got to have one of those special players (to win a title),” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “It was Karson who definitely highlighted our season. We’ve had some pretty good goal scorers over the years, but Karson was just on a different level than what we’ve seen in the past. His ability to get into those high-percentage chances and then find the back of the net is what put us over the top."

South senior defender Luke Walsh said Gibbs was the consummate teammate.

“Karson is a special player, but we don’t like to admit it as much as we should,” Walsh said. “It’s been fun to be around him these last few years and we’ve definitely made as many memories off the field as we have on it.”

Gibbs is hoping to add another state crown to the mix in the fall.

“We made some great memories (like) winning two state titles in three years,” Gibbs said. “The guys worked hard to get the ball up the field and when it got to me, I was fortunate enough to finish most of my chances. Memories like that have been great.”

Gibbs is looking for another banner season before he heads off to college, where he is a good bet to excel both athletically and academically.

St. Louis University and Akron are among those showing the most interest.

“I’m just going to go out there and do what I do and try and not focus too much on that," he said of the recruiting process. "I want to keep playing after high school and I feel like if I work hard and continue to show my abilities, it will come.”

