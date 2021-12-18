All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Gibbs pushes through knee injury to keep Fort Zumwalt South on top

“It really was the whole team. I didn’t see a single kid out there get nervous, get frantic. We all stayed calm and did what we did.”

Layne is a “glass half-full” type of person when it comes to analyzing Gibbs’ statistics. Yes, they were off the sizzling pace of last season, but the circumstances have to be evaluated.

“Some might look at it as him not getting to the level he was as a junior,” Layne said. “I would think of it the other way around. Given what he was trying to overcome — the injuries that he had — he actually achieved more this year than what he did last year.

“He’s always been a big-game player; he always wants to shine in a big game. It’s really hard to find those types of players. When we needed something to happen, he made it happen. Karson never got rattled. He stayed calm and composed. When opportunities came, he made the best of them. That’s what separates Karson from the others.”

Gibbs, the son of Brandon and Jen, underwent surgery to repair the knee three days after the state championship game. He will join the St. Louis City under-23 developmental team in the spring. Gibbs said his younger brother, Ryley, also will join St. Louis City. Ryley is a sophomore at Fort Zumwalt South.