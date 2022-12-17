 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Pesky, productive Pollock did it all for Althoff

From the 2022 All-Metro boys soccer series
The top high school soccer players in the region as selected by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STL High School Sports.

Althoff vs Wheaton

Althoff senior midfielder Jake Pollock celebrates after scoring in a victory against Wheaton Academy in a Class 1A state semifinal. Pollock is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

BELLEVILLE — Jake Pollock is the type of player you want on your side.

Determined. Gritty. Dynamic. Unselfish. And most of all, productive.

Althoff High opponents would agree that Pollock possesses all those characteristics. At the same time, they also might describe him in other ways.

Pollock is the gnat that buzzes around your face at a barbecue. He’s the distant relative who doesn’t know when to leave. He’s the guy that gets under your skin, even angers you.

Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying the talent of this 5-foot-10, 150-pound dynamo who has earned about every award possible during his four seasons with the Crusaders.

Now he can add one more.

Pollock is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year. The senior midfielder scored 29 goals and dished out 21 assists as Althoff (27-2) placed second in the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row.

“I’m really excited. I know what an honor it is,” Pollock said of the award.

“But for us, it was about getting everybody involved,” he said. “We really were a team. I could have scored more (goals). But that’s the best part about the team. We wanted everybody to succeed; we wanted everybody to get their goals. Then we could focus on our overall goal. We came close.”

Class 1A North Mac Super-Sectional: Althoff 1, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0

Althoff forward Jake Pollock heads the ball. Althoff defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0 in the Class 1A Virden Super-Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at North Mac High School in Virden, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The speedy Pollock, an all-South Seven Conference selection the last four years, a first-team all-state pick the last two seasons and an All-American this fall, finished his career with 64 goals and 52 assists.

In the last two years, he had 50 goals and 40 assists as Althoff was 51-7-2.

“I’m a very competitive player,” Pollock said. “I never like to lose. I would say it’s about winning for me. I want to do anything I can to win. I’ve got teammates like that, too. If you surround yourself with those types of people, everybody is driven.”

Crusaders coach Skip Birdsong, of course, has been delighted to have Pollock around. The classic Type A personality kept things loose and relaxed on the bench, set the tone in practices and games and created the havoc that made rivals squirm.

“Jake can play anywhere,” Birdsong said. “If you need him to play left back, he can play left back. If you need him to play in the middle of the field, he can play in the middle of the field. If you need him to man-mark somebody, he can do that as well. And he’s done all that for us. He has the willingness to do those things, which not every player has.”

Birdsong agrees that Pollock is “edgy.” His desire to succeed on the field is always evident, and he’s willing to do about anything to get under an opponent’s skin.

“In my freshman year, I was 5-foot-2,” Pollock said. “Coach (Chris) Bunting would say, ‘Get the ball, talk smack and let the other teams foul the heck out of you.’ I’ve always been able to get inside people’s heads. You can say anything; it’s just quick thinking.”

On many occasions, Pollock will say something that isn’t necessarily true in an effort to “persuade” an opposing player to attempt the exact action Pollock desires.

“What I like to do when I’m pressing forward (on defense) is say, ‘He can only go right!’ although his left foot might be perfectly fine,” Pollock said. “Then he’ll try to go left on you. You just play these little mental mind games.”

Birdsong chuckled.

“Jake talks constantly. Most players aren’t used to that,” Birdsong said. “Meanwhile, he’s taking the ball from them, dribbling around them and annoying them that way.

“None of it’s personal to Jake. After the game, he says, ‘Hey, good job.’ Meanwhile, the other guy probably wants to kill him. It’s just part of what he does. He uses it to his advantage. There’s not a person he played against that wouldn’t want him on his team. And every coach, too, for sure.”

Althoff vs Belleville East

Althoff midfielder Jake Pollock (center, hand raised) runs to the sidelines with teammates to celebrate his first half goal. Althoff defeated Belleville East 3-2 in a non-conference boys soccer game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL on Tuesday September 27, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Pollock is most at home filling an attacking role in the middle of the pitch.

“I’ve always been more of a playmaker,” he said. “If I can draw defenders toward me, I can sneak a ball through to someone else. That’s usually what I look for. But if I can beat a guy, I can score, too. My club team (Scott Gallagher) uses me as a holding midfielder. I don’t lose tackles.”

Pollock was consistent, contributing a goal and/or an assist in 23 of Althoff’s 29 games. In a 4-1 win over defending champion Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals, he scored on a 30-yard blast with his non-dominant left foot, then dribbled through the defense on the right side and converted inside the left post from a seemingly impossible angle. He also added a penalty kick to finish with his third hat trick of the season.

“Those sharp angles, I’ve always liked because you can either power it in or you can put a little finesse on it, whatever you need to do,” Pollock said. “Those bombs, I don’t want to say they’re lucky. You just put them on goal with some power. Usually, you try to get a little knuckle on them and they’ll go where you want them to.”

Pollock played for the West team in its 4-2 victory over the East squad in the All-American Game on Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Pollock didn’t log a goal or an assist, although he played a long ball ahead that led to a score in East’s come-from-behind win.

Pollock, who has not yet found his college home, said the experience in Florida was initially daunting, knowing many of his teammates and opponents were NCAA Division I recruits. But when it was over, Pollock felt like he fit in with all of them.

“Seeing where they were all committed to, there was a little doubt in my mind that I could play at that level,” Pollock said. “But after that All-American Game, there wasn’t much doubt left. I’m looking to play Division I and I want to play as a freshman, so that’s definitely something I’m looking for in a school. I’ve gotten some emails (from coaches) since the All-American Game, them saying they want to come watch me play. We’ll see.”

Pollock, the son of Jeff and Amy, hasn’t declared a major.

“I’ll probably go into finance and business, (maybe) sales,” Pollock said. “I’ve been told I should be a salesman.”

Birdsong said the program that is sold on adding Pollock to its mix won’t be sorry.

“Whatever college coach is smart enough to say, ‘I want you,’ he’ll look real smart in a few years, I guarantee you,” Birdsong said. “The on-field stuff is definitely there. He’s a two-footed player, has great vision, understands the game, is good in the air, has speed, distributes well, is a facilitator, can play defense if he needs and can attack, obviously. All of that stuff is there. And he’s a great teammate and leader.”

