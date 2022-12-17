All-Metro boys soccer player of the year: Pesky, productive Pollock did it all for Althoff

BELLEVILLE — Jake Pollock is the type of player you want on your side.

Determined. Gritty. Dynamic. Unselfish. And most of all, productive.

Althoff High opponents would agree that Pollock possesses all those characteristics. At the same time, they also might describe him in other ways.

Pollock is the gnat that buzzes around your face at a barbecue. He’s the distant relative who doesn’t know when to leave. He’s the guy that gets under your skin, even angers you.

Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying the talent of this 5-foot-10, 150-pound dynamo who has earned about every award possible during his four seasons with the Crusaders.

Now he can add one more.

Pollock is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year. The senior midfielder scored 29 goals and dished out 21 assists as Althoff (27-2) placed second in the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row.

“I’m really excited. I know what an honor it is,” Pollock said of the award.

“But for us, it was about getting everybody involved,” he said. “We really were a team. I could have scored more (goals). But that’s the best part about the team. We wanted everybody to succeed; we wanted everybody to get their goals. Then we could focus on our overall goal. We came close.”

The speedy Pollock, an all-South Seven Conference selection the last four years, a first-team all-state pick the last two seasons and an All-American this fall, finished his career with 64 goals and 52 assists.

In the last two years, he had 50 goals and 40 assists as Althoff was 51-7-2.

“I’m a very competitive player,” Pollock said. “I never like to lose. I would say it’s about winning for me. I want to do anything I can to win. I’ve got teammates like that, too. If you surround yourself with those types of people, everybody is driven.”

Crusaders coach Skip Birdsong, of course, has been delighted to have Pollock around. The classic Type A personality kept things loose and relaxed on the bench, set the tone in practices and games and created the havoc that made rivals squirm.

“Jake can play anywhere,” Birdsong said. “If you need him to play left back, he can play left back. If you need him to play in the middle of the field, he can play in the middle of the field. If you need him to man-mark somebody, he can do that as well. And he’s done all that for us. He has the willingness to do those things, which not every player has.”

Birdsong agrees that Pollock is “edgy.” His desire to succeed on the field is always evident, and he’s willing to do about anything to get under an opponent’s skin.

“In my freshman year, I was 5-foot-2,” Pollock said. “Coach (Chris) Bunting would say, ‘Get the ball, talk smack and let the other teams foul the heck out of you.’ I’ve always been able to get inside people’s heads. You can say anything; it’s just quick thinking.”

On many occasions, Pollock will say something that isn’t necessarily true in an effort to “persuade” an opposing player to attempt the exact action Pollock desires.

“What I like to do when I’m pressing forward (on defense) is say, ‘He can only go right!’ although his left foot might be perfectly fine,” Pollock said. “Then he’ll try to go left on you. You just play these little mental mind games.”

Birdsong chuckled.

“Jake talks constantly. Most players aren’t used to that,” Birdsong said. “Meanwhile, he’s taking the ball from them, dribbling around them and annoying them that way.

“None of it’s personal to Jake. After the game, he says, ‘Hey, good job.’ Meanwhile, the other guy probably wants to kill him. It’s just part of what he does. He uses it to his advantage. There’s not a person he played against that wouldn’t want him on his team. And every coach, too, for sure.”

Pollock is most at home filling an attacking role in the middle of the pitch.

“I’ve always been more of a playmaker,” he said. “If I can draw defenders toward me, I can sneak a ball through to someone else. That’s usually what I look for. But if I can beat a guy, I can score, too. My club team (Scott Gallagher) uses me as a holding midfielder. I don’t lose tackles.”

Pollock was consistent, contributing a goal and/or an assist in 23 of Althoff’s 29 games. In a 4-1 win over defending champion Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals, he scored on a 30-yard blast with his non-dominant left foot, then dribbled through the defense on the right side and converted inside the left post from a seemingly impossible angle. He also added a penalty kick to finish with his third hat trick of the season.

“Those sharp angles, I’ve always liked because you can either power it in or you can put a little finesse on it, whatever you need to do,” Pollock said. “Those bombs, I don’t want to say they’re lucky. You just put them on goal with some power. Usually, you try to get a little knuckle on them and they’ll go where you want them to.”

Pollock played for the West team in its 4-2 victory over the East squad in the All-American Game on Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Pollock didn’t log a goal or an assist, although he played a long ball ahead that led to a score in East’s come-from-behind win.

Pollock, who has not yet found his college home, said the experience in Florida was initially daunting, knowing many of his teammates and opponents were NCAA Division I recruits. But when it was over, Pollock felt like he fit in with all of them.

“Seeing where they were all committed to, there was a little doubt in my mind that I could play at that level,” Pollock said. “But after that All-American Game, there wasn’t much doubt left. I’m looking to play Division I and I want to play as a freshman, so that’s definitely something I’m looking for in a school. I’ve gotten some emails (from coaches) since the All-American Game, them saying they want to come watch me play. We’ll see.”

Pollock, the son of Jeff and Amy, hasn’t declared a major.

“I’ll probably go into finance and business, (maybe) sales,” Pollock said. “I’ve been told I should be a salesman.”

Birdsong said the program that is sold on adding Pollock to its mix won’t be sorry.

“Whatever college coach is smart enough to say, ‘I want you,’ he’ll look real smart in a few years, I guarantee you,” Birdsong said. “The on-field stuff is definitely there. He’s a two-footed player, has great vision, understands the game, is good in the air, has speed, distributes well, is a facilitator, can play defense if he needs and can attack, obviously. All of that stuff is there. And he’s a great teammate and leader.”

2022 All-Metro boys soccer first team F: Dominic Bartoni, junior, CBC Co-offensive player of the year in Class 4 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference honoree after posting 18 goals, including five game-winners. Made United Soccer Coaches all-Central Region team. Helped Cadets (17-10) transform a pedestrian start to the season into a second-place finish in the state tournament. Logged one hat trick and four two-goal games. F: Nolan Schulte, senior, Whitfield First-team All-Metro selection for second consecutive season. Registered 18 goals and 10 assists for the Warriors (19-4), the defending Class 2 state champions who moved up to Class 3 and placed third in the state. Earned first-team all-state honors for second consecutive season and was an all-Central Region performer. Schulte finished his career with 75 goals and 27 assists. F: Oliver Doyle, senior, Webster Groves Player of the year in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, an all-Central Region selection and an all-Suburban Conference Yellow first-team pick. Led Statesmen (21-3-3) to state championship with 14 goals and eight assists. Had go-ahead penalty kick in the state final and a key PK in the shootout as Webster Groves outlasted Kansas City East 3-2. M: Grant Locker, junior, SLUH Was the most reliable attacker for the Junior Billikens with 20 goals and seven assists. Had at least one goal or one assist in 16 of SLUH’s 25 games as team finished 20-5 and reached Class 4 District 3 final. Was named a first-team pick to the all-Central Region team, the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team and the all-Metro Catholic Conference team. M: Giovanni Gabriele, senior, Chaminade The Red Devils (19-8-1) were 4-6-1 through their first 11 games, then went 15-2 the rest of the way as Gabriele scored 16 goals during that stretch to finish with 21 goals and five assists. Named to all-Central Region first team, Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and all-Metro Catholic Conference first team. Helped Chaminade win Class 4 District 3 title. M: Jake Stewart, senior, Triad Finished with 15 goals and 17 assists as Knights (20-4) advanced to the Class 2A super-sectional in Illinois, falling to eventual state runner-up Chatham Glenwood. Named to Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and was a first-team pick on all-Mississippi Valley Conference team. His 6-foot-4 frame made him difficult to mark in the air. Had 35 goals and 42 assists in his career. M: Bobby Pauly, senior, Orchard Farm SIU Edwardsville signee overcame a broken leg last spring and a groin injury during the season to help the Eagles (21-6) place second in Class 2 state tournament. Led team in scoring with 11 goals and five assists. Earned first-team all-state honors from Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and made all-Central Region team. Also a first-team all-Gateway Athletic Conference North pick. D: Holden Kocher, senior, Fort Zumwalt East Lockdown 6-foot-4 defender helped Lions to 18-5 record and a Gateway Athletic Conference Central co-championship with Liberty. Lions allowed just 24 goals and registered 10 shutout victories. Three-year starter earned defensive player of the year award in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and was an all-Central Region pick. Made GAC Central first team. Also scored seven goals. D: Aiden Gjorgjievski, senior, Lafayette Another all-Central Region first-team pick who was a Class 4 all-state first-teamer, too, in voting by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Earned Suburban Conference Yellow Pool defensive player of the year award. Lancers (12-10) allowed just 27 goals. Chipped in with three goals and three assists; two of the goals were game-winners. D: Evan Hill, senior, CBC Hill was the Cadets’ defensive rock as the team allowed one or fewer goals in 19 of its 28 games en route to a second-place finish in Class 4 state tournament. Hill was a first-team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection. Tied for second for Cadets with six goals. G: Luca Zarky, senior, Webster Groves Goalkeeper of the year in Class 3 in voting by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Helped Statesmen to state championship by allowing just 10 goals in more than 1,700 minutes, finishing with a .47 goals-against average. Zarky saved a penalty kick and then scored one as Webster Groves defeated Summit 1-0 in the District 2 title game. Registered 10 shutouts, nine solo.

2022 All-Metro boys soccer second team F: Adam Reiniger, junior, Collinsville Had 23 goals and four assists to earn All-Metro second-team honors for the second season in a row. All-state first team in Illinois and all-Southwestern Conference first-teamer. Suffered ankle injury in regional semifinals that damaged Collinsville’s Class 3A postseason prospects. F: Landin Hoyle, junior, Summit Hoyle was dynamic as a goal-scorer and a playmaker, notching 14 goals and 13 assists. First-team Class 3 all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. First-team selection in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. F: Bryce Davis, senior, Civic Memorial Amassed 61 goals as Eagles finished 24-5 after falling to Triad in the Class 2A sectional final. First-team all-stater in Illinois. Had two five-goal games, six four-goal games and six hat tricks. Finished his career with 126 goals and 39 assists. M: Jonas Oesterlei, senior, Webster Groves The hard-working Osterlei was the mainstay of the Statesmen’s midfield and finished season with five goals and 14 assists. He had a goal and a penalty kick in a shootout victory over Kansas City East in the Class 3 state championship game. First-team all-stater. M: Luke Giesing, junior, Lindbergh Giesing helped the Flyers to a bounce-back season by contributing seven goals and 13 assists. Lindbergh finished 16-8 after going 6-13-3 in 2021. Flyers reached Class 4 state quarterfinals before losing to CBC. First-team all-state and all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool honoree. M: Brody Bugger, senior, Althoff Had 18 goals and 12 assists to help Crusaders finish second in Class 1A state tournament. Earned first-team all-state honors in Illinois and was first-team all-South Seven Conference. Had 45 goals and 34 assists in three varsity seasons. M: Hank Walbert, senior, De Smet Had seven goals and three assists as Spartans shared Metro Catholic Conference championship with SLUH. First-team Class 4 all-state and all-Metro Catholic Conference pick. D: Riley Mihill, junior, Webster Groves Mihill was part of the Statesmen’s first line of defense ahead of Luca Zarky in the net and was a key reason why Webster Groves allowed just 16 goals en route to Class 3 state title. First-team all-conference. D: Christian Thro, junior, SLUH Thro shined on the back line as Junior Billikens were again one of area's most consistent teams. Won first-team all-state honors in Class 4. SLUH allowed one goal or no goals in 19 of its 25 games. Had four goals and four assists. D: Eli Tenenbaum, senior, Ladue Tenenbaum disrupted opponents’ offensive flow with his prowess on the back line. The Rams allowed 35 goals in 26 games and had eight shutouts. First-team Class 3 all-state and all-Suburban Conference Yellow honoree. G: Alex Drexler, junior, Northwest Cedar Hill Drexler had 10 shutouts and 176 saves in nearly 2,000 minutes in goal. Recognized on all-Central Region team, goalkeeper of the year on the Class 4 all-state team and a first-team selection on the all-Suburban Conference Red Pool team.