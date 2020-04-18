D: A.J. Cochran, CBC

Graduation year: 2011
A defensive stalwart, Cochran helped CBC to a record of 66-16-5 from the 2008-10 seasons. He was an All-Metro first-team selection twice and earned All-American honors as a senior. Cochran went on to play Division I soccer at the University of Wisconsin and was a first-round draft pick of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo in 2014. He is on the roster of USL's Phoenix Rising and played during the 2016-17 USL seasons with St. Louis FC.
