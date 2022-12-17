D: Aiden Gjorgjievski, senior, Lafayette

Another all-Central Region first-team pick who was a Class 4 all-state first-teamer, too, in voting by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Earned Suburban Conference Yellow Pool defensive player of the year award. Lancers (12-10) allowed just 27 goals. Chipped in with three goals and three assists; two of the goals were game-winners.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
