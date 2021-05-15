D: Brogan Townsend, senior, Vianney May 15, 2021 17 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with St. Louis University. A first team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection and also a first teamer on the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Class 4 all-state team for a 5-7 Golden Griffins squadron. 0 comments Tags Catholic Conference First Team Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Soccer 2020-21 All-Metro boys soccer second team 17 min ago