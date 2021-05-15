 Skip to main content
D: Brogan Townsend, senior, Vianney
Signed with St. Louis University. A first team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection and also a first teamer on the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Class 4 all-state team for a 5-7 Golden Griffins squadron.

