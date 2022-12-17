D: Christian Thro, junior, SLUH

Thro shined on the back line as Junior Billikens were again one of area's most consistent teams. Won first-team all-state honors in Class 4. SLUH allowed one goal or no goals in 19 of its 25 games. Had four goals and four assists.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today