D: Christian Thro, junior, SLUH

Thro shined on the back line as Junior Billikens were again one of area's most consistent teams. Won first-team all-state honors in Class 4. SLUH allowed one goal or no goals in 19 of its 25 games. Had four goals and four assists.

