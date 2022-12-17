 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Drew Fisher, junior, Borgia

Borgia (15-9) bagged the Class 1 state championship and Fisher was one of the main reasons it happened. The Knights allowed one goal or no goals in 13 of their last 14 games, including all five postseason contests.

