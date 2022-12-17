 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Eli Tenenbaum, senior, Ladue

Tenenbaum disrupted opponents’ offensive flow with his prowess on the back line. The Rams allowed 35 goals in 26 games and had eight shutouts. First-team Class 3 all-state and all-Suburban Conference Yellow honoree.

