D: Evan Hill, senior, CBC

Hill was the Cadets’ defensive rock as the team allowed one or fewer goals in 19 of its 28 games en route to a second-place finish in Class 4 state tournament. Hill was a first-team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection. Tied for second for Cadets with six goals.
David Wilhelm
