D: Evan Hill, senior, CBC

Evan Hill, CBC

Evan Hill, CBC soccer

Hill was the Cadets’ defensive rock as the team allowed one or fewer goals in 19 of its 28 games en route to a second-place finish in Class 4 state tournament. Hill was a first-team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection. Tied for second for Cadets with six goals.

News