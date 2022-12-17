D: Holden Kocher, senior, Fort Zumwalt East

Lockdown 6-foot-4 defender helped Lions to 18-5 record and a Gateway Athletic Conference Central co-championship with Liberty. Lions allowed just 24 goals and registered 10 shutout victories. Three-year starter earned defensive player of the year award in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and was an all-Central Region pick. Made GAC Central first team. Also scored seven goals.
David Wilhelm
