 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Holden Kocher, senior, Fort Zumwalt East

  • 0
Holden Kocher, Fort Zumwalt East

Holden Kocher, Fort Zumwalt East soccer

Lockdown 6-foot-4 defender helped Lions to 18-5 record and a Gateway Athletic Conference Central co-championship with Liberty. Lions allowed just 24 goals and registered 10 shutout victories. Three-year starter earned defensive player of the year award in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and was an all-Central Region pick. Made GAC Central first team. Also scored seven goals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News