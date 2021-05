Signed with Drury University. Named the Suburban Conference’s Yellow Pool defensive player of the year. A second team all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Scored game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against John Burroughs in Class 4 District 3 semifinal. Second-leading scorer (3 goals, 3 assists) for a 6-5 team that played eight games decided by one goal or went to penalty kicks.