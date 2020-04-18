D: Nolan DeWeese, CBC
Graduation year: 2019

The 2018 Post-Dispatch player of the year, DeWeese powered a defense that helped CBC capture the Class 4 title that season. He also played on CBC's state champ in 2016 and third-place finisher in 2017. DeWeese earned all-American status as a senior. He scored two goals and five assists in his career with the Cadets before going on to play at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

