 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Quinn Hoerman, senior, Whitfield

  • 0

The first-team all-stater in Class 3 kept the Warriors stubborn and organized on a defense that surrendered only 19 goals in 23 games en route to a third-place finish in Class 3.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News