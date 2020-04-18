D: Scott Ross, Chaminade
0 comments

D: Scott Ross, Chaminade

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2019

Ross, who now plays at the University of Southern Indiana, played a big role in the back for the Red Devils. He helped Chaminade win 24 games as a senior in 2018 hold opponents to 22 goals on the back line. Ross, an All-Metro selection as a senior, added four goals and an assist that year and had five goals and four assists throughout his high school career.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports