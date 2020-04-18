D: Scott Ross, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2019
Ross, who now plays at the University of Southern Indiana, played a big role in the back for the Red Devils. He helped Chaminade win 24 games as a senior in 2018 hold opponents to 22 goals on the back line. Ross, an All-Metro selection as a senior, added four goals and an assist that year and had five goals and four assists throughout his high school career.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.