F: Aaron Boulch, Alton Marquette

Graduation year: 2020
A two-time all-metro selection as both a sophomore and a senior, Boulch had a prolific career for the Explorers. In his final season last fall, Boulch scored 21 goals and added 16 assists. He also amassed 20 goals and added 14 assists in 2017 as Alton Marquette won the Class 1A state title. Boulch finished his prep career with 60 goals and 49 assists. He will play at UMSL next fall.
