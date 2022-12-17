F: Adam Reiniger, junior, Collinsville

Had 23 goals and four assists to earn All-Metro second-team honors for the second season in a row. All-state first team in Illinois and all-Southwestern Conference first-teamer. Suffered ankle injury in regional semifinals that damaged Collinsville’s Class 3A postseason prospects.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today