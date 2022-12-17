 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Adam Reiniger, junior, Collinsville

Had 23 goals and four assists to earn All-Metro second-team honors for the second season in a row. All-state first team in Illinois and all-Southwestern Conference first-teamer. Suffered ankle injury in regional semifinals that damaged Collinsville’s Class 3A postseason prospects.

