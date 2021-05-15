F: Brennan Weller, senior, Edwardsville

Multi-sport dynamo had a few months to remember thanks to condensed scheduling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weller scored a team-high 26 points on 10 goals and six assists in 10 games, joining the Tigers after they had played two games because he was still playing basketball. Two days after playing in Edwardsville’s last basketball game, Weller had two goals and one assist in his first soccer game. He was an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection on the pitch after receiving Associated Press second-team all-state honors in basketball.