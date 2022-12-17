 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Bryce Davis, senior, Civic Memorial

Amassed 61 goals as Eagles finished 24-5 after falling to Triad in the Class 2A sectional final. First-team all-stater in Illinois. Had two five-goal games, six four-goal games and six hat tricks. Finished his career with 126 goals and 39 assists.

