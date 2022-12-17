F: Bryce Davis, senior, Civic Memorial

Amassed 61 goals as Eagles finished 24-5 after falling to Triad in the Class 2A sectional final. First-team all-stater in Illinois. Had two five-goal games, six four-goal games and six hat tricks. Finished his career with 126 goals and 39 assists.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today