F: Dailyn Tate, junior, Ladue

Key cog in the Rams’ offense, finishing with 18 goals. First-team Class 3 all-state performer and offensive player of the year in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. Had a goal in 14 of Ladue’s 26 games.

