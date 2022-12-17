F: Dominic Bartoni, junior, CBC

Co-offensive player of the year in Class 4 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference honoree after posting 18 goals, including five game-winners. Made United Soccer Coaches all-Central Region team. Helped Cadets (17-10) transform a pedestrian start to the season into a second-place finish in the state tournament. Logged one hat trick and four two-goal games.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
