 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

F: Dominic Bartoni, junior, CBC

  • 0
Dominic Bartoni, CBC

Dominic Bartoni, CBC soccer

Co-offensive player of the year in Class 4 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference honoree after posting 18 goals, including five game-winners. Made United Soccer Coaches all-Central Region team. Helped Cadets (17-10) transform a pedestrian start to the season into a second-place finish in the state tournament. Logged one hat trick and four two-goal games.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News