F: Eli Kraabel, Triad
F: Eli Kraabel, Triad

Helped Knights to a 15-2-1 record with seven goals and a team-high eight assists. Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional pick. Will play at Wisconsin-Superior, the defending Upper Midwest Athletic Conference champion.

