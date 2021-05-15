F: Eli Kraabel, Triad May 15, 2021 18 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helped Knights to a 15-2-1 record with seven goals and a team-high eight assists. Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional pick. Will play at Wisconsin-Superior, the defending Upper Midwest Athletic Conference champion. 0 comments Tags Superior Champion Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Boys Soccer 2020-21 All-Metro boys soccer third team 18 min ago