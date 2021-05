Signed with Maryville University. Doherty was named the AAA player of the year and helped the Crusaders post a 23-2 record and finish as the Class 4 state runner-up, which was the program’s first state final appearance since 2015. Finished among area scoring leaders with 60 points on 22 goals and 16 assists. Earned first team Class 4 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.