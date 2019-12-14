As the Bombers powered to third place in Class 2, Gates provided fuel for the Bombers' run to third place in Class 2 with a team-leading 25 goals. A second-time All-Metro selection, Gates added seven game-winning goals and 18 assists.
Most popular
-
Hercules comes up with giant effort to lift CBC over rival SLUH
-
Hard-nosed Francis Howell Central outlasts Parkway Central in battle of unbeatens
-
Tebbe's long-range bombs help O'Fallon push past Ladue
-
All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Gall's humility, consistency allow her to shine for Althoff
-
Spain named new coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wallace tabbed AD