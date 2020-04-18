F: Keith Grieshaber, Marquette

Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Grieshaber became just the second public school player in nearly 20 years to earn that honor. The former Mustangs striker ended his soccer career with the then ninth-most career goals in state history with 114. He added 26 assists in his four-year prep career. An All-American in 2013, Grieshaber went on to play baseball at Arkansas.
