F: Landin Hoyle, junior, Summit

Hoyle was dynamic as a goal-scorer and a playmaker, notching 14 goals and 13 assists. First-team Class 3 all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. First-team selection in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool.



