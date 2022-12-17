F: Landin Hoyle, junior, Summit

Hoyle was dynamic as a goal-scorer and a playmaker, notching 14 goals and 13 assists. First-team Class 3 all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. First-team selection in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today