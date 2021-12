Powered the Warriors to the Class 2 state championship with 25 goals, including 12 during the postseason as Whitfield (19-5) outscored its foes 27-4. Scored three goals in the state-championship game, a 4-2 decision over Perryville at Soccer Park. Finished with 57 career goals. First-team all-state in Class 2 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.