F: Nolan Schulte, senior, Whitfield

First-team All-Metro selection for second consecutive season. Registered 18 goals and 10 assists for the Warriors (19-4), the defending Class 2 state champions who moved up to Class 3 and placed third in the state. Earned first-team all-state honors for second consecutive season and was an all-Central Region performer. Schulte finished his career with 75 goals and 27 assists.
David Wilhelm
